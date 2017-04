Well, “cheap” is relative here, of course, because we’re still talking about fighter jets. But Boeing is touting $30 billion in savings over 20 years, according to Defense One:

Now Chicago-based Boeing, which in recent years had backed off its efforts to keep Joint Strike Fighters off the decks of Navy aircraft carriers, is circulating a one-page white paper making a case for fewer F-35s and more F/A-18s. “The U.S. Navy currently plans to have a Carrier Air Wing mix of 3 squadrons of F/A-18 Super Hornets and 1 squadron of F-35Cs in 2028 transitioning to 2 squadrons of F/A-18 Super Hornets and 2 squadrons of F-35C in 2033,” the white paper reads. “This leaves significant capability gaps against emerging threats and under the current aircraft procurement plan leaves the Navy with a significant inventory shortfall.”



Boeing’s plan to sell less capable Advanced Super Hornets—a plane that does not exist in any production-ready form, and would not be as capable as the F-35—hinges on the money savings. If the government could save $1.4 billion a year, it could spend on a whole host of things instead, the thinking goes. And the Advanced Super Hornet would be Just Fine.