An Air National Guard F-16C fighter crashed this morning two miles south of Joint Base Andrews, NBC News reports. The crash occurred around 9:15 a.m. in suburban Washington, D.C. Luckily the pilot was able to eject from the aircraft successfully and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



The jet is part of the D.C. Air National Guard’s 113th Wing and only carried one pilot. Some earlier reports suggested that a second person was onboard, but those are apparently incorrect. It is not immediately clear if there were any fatalities or injuries on the ground.

The plane did come dangerously close to homes. Prince George’s Fire Department is encouraging anyone who sees any pieces of the F-16C to contact them and steer clear of the wreckage.

Indeed, if there are munitions from the jet, they could pose a safety risk. Some homes near the crash site were evacuated and roads in the area were closed off.

This is a breaking news story and we will update it as we get more information.