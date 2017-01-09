How To Stop A Tank In Its Tracks, Just In CaseMichael BallabanToday 11:52amFiled to: TanksNATORussia1204EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF What with the Russian president invading his neighbors all willy-nilly and interfering in American elections, and the American president wanting more nukes just as soon as he figures out how to use them, NATO figured this was a good time to remind everyone how to stop a tank that just so happens to be rolling through your backyard. Advertisement Thanks, NATO!American and Canadian army engineers showed how to stop a tank using a method called an “abatis,” during a recent exercise in Lithuania, which borders Russia. The use of an abatis is thought to date back to the Roman Empire, and since then it’s primarily served as an anti-personnel defensive device. Knock down a whole bunch of trees with their sharpened branches facing outwards, and all of a sudden you have a pretty effective defensive structure.But if you make an abatis out of a massive, tangled web of whole trees, you can stop a lot more than just enemy infantry. You can slow down an entire column of tanks. Advertisement Of course, there are ways around it. Mostly, you could just drive around it, if there’s another route or the surrounding forest isn’t too thick. And you can also just get rid of it by burning everything in sight. That’s why most defensive positions these days are made out of other materials, like twisted metal and wire.If all you’ve got is some explosives, some chainsaws, and some trees, however, an abatis will do. Advertisement Sponsored You know, just in case.Recommended StoriesUkraine's Testing Missiles Near Russia's Turf And Moscow Doesn't Like ItDonald Trump Has No Clue About NukesRussia Just Tested An Anti-Satellite Missile That Could Really Screw The U.S. In A WarMichael Ballabanballaban@jalopnik.com@ballabanDeputy Editor, JalopnikPGP Fingerprint: 0D03 F37B 4C96 021E 4292 7B12 E080 0D0B 5968 F14E|PGP KeyReply120 repliesLeave a reply