Earlier this morning, the Hanford Site—which is where the United States produced most of its plutonium for nuclear weapons, including the bomb dropped on Nagasaki—declared an emergency. Considering all the horrible stuff still contained within America’s most contaminated nuclear site, that did not sound good. But in a conversation with someone ordered to take cover, it turns out it might not be as bad as it sounds.
It Sounds Like Everything's Going To Be Fine At The Hanford Site, Worker Says
