The Beechcraft TC-90 is a twin-turboprop plane, based on the civilian Beechcraft King Air C90 and currently used to train train Japanese Self Defense Force pilots. Much faster and with double the range of the Philippines’ current Navy planes, the TC-90 can also be fitted with basic surface and air surveillance radar. The lease was secured under former Philippines president Benigno Aquino III and has been in the works for some time.

It may not sound like much, but as The Diplomat notes, the Philippines has one of Asia’s weakest militaries. For Japan, it will mark the first time the country has loaned military aircraft to a foreign nation after dropping its self-imposed ban on weapons exports in 2014. It also signals Japan’s growing defense cooperation with the Philippines. While the U.S. has long had a defense treaty with the Philippines, Japan, arguably the most powerful country in the region behind China, is an equally important partner.



To contain China’s expansionism, Manila will have to establish key regional defense partnerships and Japan is one of them.

The Philippines has long complained about Beijing’s encroachment on its territorial waters in the South China Sea, as I have previously reported. Last summer, an international tribunal ruled that China violated the Philippines’ territorial integrity by building artificial islands in its waters. Beijing refuses to honor the ruling.

Japan, which has no claim to the South China Sea, does have a dispute with Beijing over disputed islands in the East China Sea. Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam also have disputes with China over the area.