Japan is leasing the Philippines five military surveillance aircraft to better help them patrol sea lanes in the highly contested South China Sea. Manila already received two of the Beechcraft TC-90 planes, which will be a boost to its limited patrol capabilities. The move is significant because both countries are navigating complex territorial maritime disputes with China.
Japan Boosts The Philippines With Beechcraft TC-90s In Ongoing South China Sea Dispute
