Oh cool, Trump is talking about building up nukes. Great.

This isn’t necessarily a departure from Obama’s existing plan to modernize our nukes, with some $348 billion committed over the next 10 years and a trillion over the next 30. But you have to acknowledge that there’s something different about Trump himself.

At least he has an exit plan. As for the rest of us, it’s been nice knowing y’all.

