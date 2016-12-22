Oh Great, Trump's Tweeting About NukesRaphael OrloveToday 12:24pmFiled to: Donald TrumpNuclear WeaponsNukes2098EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Oh cool, Trump is talking about building up nukes. Great.This isn’t necessarily a departure from Obama’s existing plan to modernize our nukes, with some $348 billion committed over the next 10 years and a trillion over the next 30. But you have to acknowledge that there’s something different about Trump himself. Advertisement Advertisement At least he has an exit plan. As for the rest of us, it’s been nice knowing y’all.Obama Already Pledged Hundred Of Billions For Nuclear ModernizationWhy The New Energy Secretary Will Be Crucial To America’s Nuclear WeaponsThat C-130 Circling NYC Was Practicing Donald Trump's Rescue: ReportRussia’s Growing Nuclear Arsenal Is Still More Dangerous Than Any HackingRaphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply209 repliesLeave a reply