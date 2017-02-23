The Australian Navy Is Way More Badass Than You RealizeMichael BallabanToday 10:48amFiled to: NavyAustraliaDocumentaries452EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Living here in the U.S., if we hear about a navy it tends to be the U.S. Navy. Big aircraft carrier this, screaming fighter jet that. And there are plenty of documentaries about those. But smaller navies, like the Australian Navy? They’re more fascinating than you may realize. Gimme all that, and the frigate HMAS Toowoomba.This doc was made for the National Geographic Channel, and it’s a good look into life aboard the Toowoomba as it set out for a deployment to the Middle East on an anti-piracy mission. It’s a lot like that doc awhile back about the HMDS Absalon, a Danish ship on a similar assignment. But this one is more ‘Roo.Recommended StoriesConfessions Of A U.S. Navy Submarine OfficerWatch The Navy Of Denmark Take On Pirates Off The Coast Of AfricaHere’s How A Warship Crew Eats In The Middle Of A FightMichael Ballabanballaban@jalopnik.com@ballabanDeputy Editor, Jalopnik. 1991 Yugo.PGP Fingerprint: 0D03 F37B 4C96 021E 4292 7B12 E080 0D0B 5968 F14E|PGP KeyReply45 repliesLeave a reply