Earlier this month, the Navy issued a memo earlier that would ban vaping on its vessels starting in May, but there’s a hope yet for our military’s e-cig users, thanks to American ingenuity and possibly an eperimental SEAL submarine.
Chemists at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory announced a new and rechargeable battery technology that is allegedly safer, reports Popular Science. And not just for e-cigarettes, either; these batteries could be used in electric vehicles, ships or bikes. Anything, it seems like.