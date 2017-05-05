Since taking office in January, Donald Trump’s frequent trips to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida has been a source of consternation. So the group Judicial Watch set about figuring how much it costs to operate the president’s aircraft. The answer? $142,380 per hour.
This Is How Much It Costs To Operate Air Force One
