An F-35 refueling right in front of your face as you hang out the back of a KC-130 tanker aircraft is cool, but what about a V-22 Osprey? That tilt-rotor has 38-foot-wide spinning blades of death attached to each engine, and it’s sort of terrifying.

GIF

Just... one... little... touch... in the wrong direction...

Let’s not think about that. Oh god let’s not think about that.