This Is What It Looks Like When An F-35 Refuels Right In Front Of Your FaceMichael BallabanToday 7:55pmFiled to: Aerial RefuelingF-35151EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkMost aerial refueling videos are shot through the tiny little window that the booms use to steer a little fuel nozzle towards a thirsty aircraft. But the KC-130 is not just a flying gas station, it’s also a fully functional cargo plane. Which means you could throw down the ramp, and hang out the back. The F-35 actually uses two different methods of re-fueling, depending on the variant. The U.S. Air Force version, the F-35A, uses a big metal boom to pump fuel directly into the fighter jet’s tanks, and which looks pretty much like every other aerial refueling video you’ve seen. What basically happens in that setup is that the fighter pilot flies the jet into place, and then a boom operator uses a little joystick to make sure the nozzle gets to the right spot. Advertisement Advertisement But the F-35B and C variants, used by the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy, respectively, use a system known as “probe-and-drogue.” Instead of a big metal pole hanging out the back of the refueling plane, a flexible hose with a receptacle that looks like a basket hangs out the back – or from the wings – instead. In that case, there’s no one boom operator to steer the hose. In the F-35's case, the tanker pilot holds the plane steady, while the fighter jet pilot deploys a probe from their own aircraft’s nose, and uses their light and nimble jet to steer the probe into the basket.In the case of the video up top, a Marine Corps F-35B was being refueled by a KC-130J during an exercise last summer over Arizona. And even for all of the drama around the F-35, it still looks neat.Neat Watching This Squirrelly B-1 Bomber Trying To Refuel Is Nerve Wracking As HellConfessions Of A USAF KC-135 'Flying Gas Station' Boom Operator Hooking Up Is Hard To Do: Crazy Aerial Refueling VideosMichael Ballabanballaban@jalopnik.com@ballabanDeputy Editor, Jalopnik. 1991 Yugo.PGP Fingerprint: 0D03 F37B 4C96 021E 4292 7B12 E080 0D0B 5968 F14E|PGP KeyReply15 repliesLeave a reply