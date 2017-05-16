The USS Nimitz. Photo credit: United States Navy

Aircraft carriers are massive floating cities, housing over 5,000 people. They have their own nuclear power plants, their own airfields, even their own jails buried in the bowels of the ship. Except in the Navy, they call it a “brig.”



Get into serious trouble on board, or get into some piracy on the high seas, and this is where you’ll end up.

The little snippet is a spin-off video from the ever-so-cromulent Carrier, a PBS documentary series that saw a film crew live aboard the USS Nimitz for a full deployment. It’s pretty damn good.