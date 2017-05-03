Employees involved in an internal investigation of a U.S. contractor in Iraq found evidence that employees for the company, Sallyport Global, were involved in sex trafficking and “routinely flew in smuggled alcohol” to its base, according to an explosive report from The Associated Press. In one instance, a plane reportedly seesawed on a tarmac due to the huge amount of booze it was carrying.
But “Sallyport regularly shut down their probes,” the AP reports, “and failed to report their findings to the U.S. government that was footing the bill.”