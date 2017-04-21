A Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter crashed into the ocean and the pilot ejected unharmed while on approach to land on the USS Carl Vinson, the aircraft carrier that was briefly confused to have been off the coast of the Korean Peninsula during North Korea’s failed missile test last weekend, but wasn’t.
