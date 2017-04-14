Riding aboard a Navy submarine, boat or ship, can sometimes get boring. Books and cards can only take you so far. So, it appears that some sailors have taken up vaping to pass the time and form social bonds. And the Navy is cutting that out quick because there have been... problems.



It has nothing to do with not being able to see through the thick clouds of vapor, either. It’s because 15 “mishaps” happened between Oct. 2015 and June 2016 that resulted in fire or material damage, reports NPR.

According to a Navy memo, eight of the “incidents” happened onboard Naval vessels and or aircraft. At least two of the ship incidents required “firefighting equipment.” Ten of the 15 reported incidents happened because of “improper stowage” or batteries being put in pockets and then igniting, causing “1st- and 2nd-degree burns on the legs and torso.”

Four of the 15 occurred when the battery exploded while the user was puffing on the vape, causing face and tooth injuries.

The Navy issued a statement that was obtained by NPR:

The prohibition applies to Sailors, Marines, Military Sealift Command civilians and any personnel working on or visiting those units. The Fleet commanders implemented this policy to protect the safety and welfare of Sailors and to protect the ships, submarines, aircraft and equipment.

The ban will be effective on May 14 and will extend indefinitely. Sailors can vape when on shore and on base, but only if they do it in the designated areas.

