Drive Free or Die.

2/8/20
12:05 PM
3

Even The American Military Is Struggling With Right-To-Repair

Max Finkel
111
3

Imagine that you’re stationed at an outpost deep in a conflict zone. Your MRAP’s alternator is busted and you’ve got a spare, but your mechanic tells you that she’ll void the warranty if you let her replace it. It’s either tow the whole thing out or let it sit there wasting space. That’s what American soldiers are up

12/1/19
2:10 PM
1

How To Steal A Soviet Helicopter

Max Finkel
98
1

Deep in the Sahel, as Muammar Qaddafi’s Libya exploited instability in Chad to expand its territory, a daring operation took place to obtain one of the Soviet Union’s most advanced attack helicopters. It was a complex plan involving Chadian rebel groups as well as French and American soldiers and spies, but it worked.

